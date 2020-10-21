Halloween COVID-19 Safety Guidelines: Avoid Typical Trick-Or-Treat, Costume Masks

The pandemic is certainly putting a damper on how we celebrate Halloween and the holidays ahead. Health officials are warning everyone to stay vigilant to avoid another surge of COVID-19 infections.

If you're looking for ways to keep your family's holiday traditions safe, hear are some tips from a local family and a doctor.

Along with CDC guidelines, family physician Dr. Natasha Bhuyan suggests taking the route of least risk, if virtual family gatherings are not an option.

“Things that you do where you only interact with your household contacts. So things like pumpkin carving at home, having a virtual costume contest,” explained Bhuyan.

The most important thing, she said, before proceeding with a gathering is to consider a smaller guest list.

“Keep your guest list to less than 10 people and around two to three families, that way we are limiting the number of families that we are introducing,” said Dr. Bhuyan.

That's what South Park residents Karina Jimenez and her granddaughter are planning on: a small gathering.

“Well, we are gonna just have the family over, the nieces, nephews and grandkids,” said Jimenez.

While typical trick or treating is considered high-risk, Dr. Buhyan and the CDC suggest replacing it with a moderate-risk activity, something that keeps people socially distanced, able to wear a mask and a limited number of people.

“Where a neighborhood might agree to put out goodie bags lined up on their street and children can just walk by and pick up the goodie bag,” said Dr. Buhyan.

It might not be popular, but it’s necessary, health officials say.

This same type of guidance is suggested for all the upcoming holidays.