Covid-19

Halloween COVID-19 Safety Guidelines: Avoid Typical Trick-Or-Treat, Costume Masks

Officials hope Oct. 31 will be different for most this year, after encouraging people to avoid typical trick-or-treating, costume masks and even parties. NBC 7 rounded up some alternative ways to celebrate safely

By Jackie Crea

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pandemic is certainly putting a damper on how we celebrate Halloween and the holidays ahead. Health officials are warning everyone to stay vigilant to avoid another surge of COVID-19 infections.

If you're looking for ways to keep your family's holiday traditions safe, hear are some tips from a local family and a doctor.

Along with CDC guidelines, family physician Dr. Natasha Bhuyan suggests taking the route of least risk, if virtual family gatherings are not an option.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Remains in Red Tier

San Dieguito Union High School District 2 hours ago

North County Family With Sick Son Raises Health Concerns About In-person Learning

“Things that you do where you only interact with your household contacts. So things like pumpkin carving at home, having a virtual costume contest,” explained Bhuyan.

The most important thing, she said, before proceeding with a gathering is to consider a smaller guest list.

“Keep your guest list to less than 10 people and around two to three families, that way we are limiting the number of families that we are introducing,” said Dr. Bhuyan.

That's what South Park residents Karina Jimenez and her granddaughter are planning on: a small gathering.

“Well, we are gonna just have the family over, the nieces, nephews and grandkids,” said Jimenez.

While typical trick or treating is considered high-risk, Dr. Buhyan and the CDC suggest replacing it with a moderate-risk activity, something that keeps people socially distanced, able to wear a mask and a limited number of people.

“Where a neighborhood might agree to put out goodie bags lined up on their street and children can just walk by and pick up the goodie bag,” said Dr. Buhyan.

It might not be popular, but it’s necessary, health officials say.

This same type of guidance is suggested for all the upcoming holidays.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19ChristmasHalloween
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us