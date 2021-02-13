Gulls Stay Perfect With Win Over Eagles

Four games played. Eight points earned. This hockey thing is fun.

The Gulls won their fourth straight game to start the season, this time a 3-2 victory over Colorado on Saturday night in Irvine.

One constant this year (and one that head coach Kevin DIneen would probably like to stop) is the other team scored first. The Eagles got the first goal of the game on a 5-on-3 advantage in the 1st period.

But, it was tough to get the puck by Anthony Stolarz. Last year's main netminder was back after spending the start of the season with the Anaheim Ducks. He made 31 saves to get the win and keep up the pace set by rookie Lukas Dostal, who started his professional career 3-0 and was leading the AHL in saves and save percentage.

Captain Sam Carrick got the equalizer in the 2nd period then Vinni Lettieri, who was also sent to the Gulls from the Ducks on Saturday afternoon, did the rest of the heavy lifting. Lettieri scored twice, including the game-winner, in his San Diego debut.

The same two teams will play again on Sunday evening at FivePoints Arena.