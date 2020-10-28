Grossmont College To Hold Annual Career Expo Virtually; UPS Hiring for ‘Brown Friday'

Like so many public events during the current pandemic, Grossmont College's annual Career Expo on Wednesday won't be held in person, but organizers are taking steps to encourage human interactions in a virtual environment.

Grossmont College, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce will host the free public event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"While the unemployment rate is hitting record numbers due to COVID-19, we are seeing a decline in employment engagement during this difficult pandemic," said Renee Nasori, Grossmont College career services supervisor.

A virtual conference platform called Remo will allow jobseekers at the 42nd Annual Career Expo to visit multiple ``tables'' and be interviewed one-on-one in real-time by potential employers. Attendees will visit as avatars and will see a digital room with tables where they will be seated in groups of six to listen to presentations and take part in chat and networking sessions among themselves and vendors.

Attendees will have a bird's-eye view of the room and will be able to identify those present and find empty seats to occupy. Waiting rooms will be set up so attendees can wait their turn to visit stations that are full.

Companies participating include Nike; Sycuan Casino Resort; McDonald's; Amazon, Sunset Commercial Services, Viejas Casino and Resort, Santa Sophia Academy Preschool; Gateway Learning Group, Yummy Cupcakes and Richard Heath and Associates -- a program development firm specializing in energy efficiency, health and telecommunications. Public-sector entities such as the City and County of San Diego, San Diego Metropolitan Transit Center, San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Chula Vista Police Department will also be represented.

Nonprofits including Goodwill Industries and Home of Guiding Hands will have tables, as well as health and senior care providers, including San Ysidro Health, VITAS Healthcare, MAAC, Coastal Breeze Assisted Living and Memory Care, Silver Medical Staffing, Harmonium, CSA San Diego County, and St. Paul's Senior Services.

Attendees are encouraged to present themselves professionally and have their resumes ready since the Remo platform is so interactive.

"Some of the companies will have additional tables for interviewing," Nasori said. "They can also use the chat and whiteboard feature to message one another privately and learn about the company and vacancies."

Nasori also said that attendees have the option of uploading their resume and LinkedIn profile that will pop up with a click of the mouse by employers.

Participants can register for the event, here.

Separately, UPS is looking to hire more than 100,000 people nationally on Friday in what the company calls "Brown Friday."

Seasonal employment, as well as part and full-time positions, are looking to be filled at the company.

For more information on how to apply for UPS or to participate in the online job fair, click here.