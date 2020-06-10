‘Great Plates Delivered’: Free Senior Meal Program Extended

The county said Wednesday that the temporary "Great Plates Delivered Program"--which provides senior citizens with free meals-- will now be extended until July 10.

Since the program started on May, 31 local restaurants have been able to participate in the program and 1,400 seniors had received meals, said San Diego County Chairman Greg Cox.

Qualified senior citizens can sign up to get three nutritious meals a day delivered to their homes.

The goal of the program would be to help those who are at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19 avoid going out to restaurants or the grocery store to get food.

All meals are prepared by local restaurants using locally produced foods.

Governor Newsom announced the meal delivery program in April. Newsom said the program also supports local restaurants, allowing them to rehire people or continue employing workers as they strive to stay afloat during these difficult economic times.

"We estimate that 1.2 million of our seniors in California live alone, socially isolated, unable to cook their own meals," he said.

The program is open to county residents who meet the following criteria:

People 65 and older who live alone or with one other older adult

County residents 60-64 who are high-risk as defined by the CDC, including: People who tested positive for COVID-19 People with an underlying medical condition that puts them at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19 People who have been exposed to COVID-19 and do not require hospitalization, but are required to self-isolate or self-quarantine



Those who receive assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs, such as CalFresh, Meals on Wheels, and the Senior Nutrition Program, are not eligible for the program.

For more details or to sign up, call the AIS Call Center at (800) 339-4661 or visit the county website. You can also call 211 San Diego.