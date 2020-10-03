Grab a Pint and Head to Your Nearest Screen – La Mesa Oktoberfest Goes Virtual

Beer aficionados can rejoice and cheers to the weekend as they celebrate the La Mesa Oktoberfest from the comfort of their own homes.

The bustling event has gone virtual this year with German-inspired festivities and local deals for the occasion. Friendly competitions will be streamed, as well as sing-a-longs, the chicken dance and broadcasted beer tasting rounds with trivia.

La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis Will kick off the online event in a ceremonial keg tapping.

To celebrate the socially distance-friendly fun, several businesses in the La Mesa Village will offer deals for the occasion through Sunday. Those who want to get into the full spirit of Oktoberfest can purchase party packs online that revolve around pretzels, old fashioned bratwursts and, of course, beer.

The free online event will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday and last through 6:30 p.m. To tune in for the celebration, or to learn more about it, click here.