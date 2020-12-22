Shirley Weber

Gov. Newsom Nominates Assemblywoman Shirley Weber as California's Secretary of State

By NBC 7 Staff

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego), talks at the Capitol in Sacramento, California, June 10, 2020.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Governor Gavin Newsom has selected State Assemblywoman Shirley Weber to be California's next Secretary of State, his office confirmed Tuesday.

Weber represents California's 79th Assembly District, which covers parts of southeastern San Diego, including the cities of Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City and San Diego. She has served that office since 2012.

Newsom's nomination comes after the governor announced Alex Padilla, who has served California's Secretary of State since 2015, would fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

This is a developing story. Please refresh as more information is available.

