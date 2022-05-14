Good Samaritan Rescues 2 People in Rancho Penasquitos After Car Drives Through Fence, Lands Into Pool

A man helped rescue two people after a car drove through a fence and landed upside down into a pool in Rancho Penasquitos Saturday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department said.

The daring rescue happened just after 1 p.m. at 8958 Ellingham St. near Carmel Mountain Rd. Police said a female driver and her male passenger were driving and arguing with each other when for unknown reasons, the driver veered off the road and crashed through a fence and landed into a backyard pool.

The blue BMW landed upside down into the pool, according to police.

A next-door neighbor, Ken Ramirez heard the crash, went over to investigate the incident, and entered the pool to help the driver and passenger.

Ramirez said when he arrived to the scene, the woman was unconscious and he helped get the water out of her lungs. The passenger swam out on his own through the passenger window.

SDPD said they will test to see if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.