Going Back to Work, But What About the Children?

With plans to open some businesses in San Diego County, the question remains: Who will take care of the children when parents go back to work?

Schools are closed, so are many daycares, including the YMCA which provides child care for many working parents.

“Obviously kids at home zooming or doing distance learning would be on their own, which doesn’t really work," said Felicia Parker, mother of a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old.

Parker works from home now but says even if she can return to work, she would wait.

“We’ll continue to do that until we feel we are in a better place. The priority is to make sure our kids are all good.”

Luis Cruz was with his two children, when NBC 7 spoke to him Tuesday. His wife works from home and he has some flexibility with his job. He said they work out the schedules, so someone is home with the children.

“That could change. If it does change, we’ll have to figure that one out when we get there,” said Cruz. “It’s tough. I’m sure we’re not the only ones in this position and there’s probably people in worse positions than we are right now.”

At the county news conference Tuesday, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said, “I don’t know how parents would be expected to go back to work.”

Fletcher said his office is talking to educators and people working in child care to figure out options for families.

“It is vital there be child care options whether that be schools, child care, camps…It is going to be essential those options are there in order to get working parents going back to work.”