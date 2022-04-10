fantastic beasts

Get Some Treats at the ‘Fantastic Beasts' Food Truck Coming to San Diego

A "Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore" themed food truck will be in San Diego Monday

By Aleah Jarin

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Jaap Buitendijk

Are you a fan of sweets, and "Fantastic Beasts?" Then you're in luck.

A "Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore" themed food truck will be in San Diego Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The wizarding truck will be stationed in Mission Beach and parked in Belmont Park's north parking lot off Ventura Place and Mission Blvd. 

San Diegans can stop by and grab complimentary treats from Kowalski Quality Baked Goods, the New York bakery owned by Muggle Jacob Kowalski in the "Fantastic Beasts" films.

The themed menu includes:

  • Cheese and Apple Charming Danish
  • Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Raisin Spellbinding Scones
  • Plain and Chocolate Fantastic Feastly Croissants, and
  • Blueberry Magizooli Muffuns
The themed menu featured at the “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” food truck (Warner Bros. Pictures News).

Along with these fantastic treats, the truck will offer the chance for fans to win exclusive "Fantastic Beasts" giveaways. People are also encouraged to come to the truck dressed up as their favorite Wizarding World characters to get the full on experience.

All treats and giveaways will be while supplies last.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is the newest adventure in the Wizarding World. Fans can see the film when it opens in theaters on April 15.

