Get Some: San Diego Says It Has $1M in Unclaimed Funds

Anyone who has done business with the city of San Diego in the past three years -- including paying business taxes or utility fees -- could be owed money, it was announced on Wednesday.

The city regularly receives returned checks that are undeliverable based on the address on file. Checks that remain uncashed after six months become unclaimed money. The city has $1 million in unclaimed funds owed to people or businesses due to refunds or vendor payments, with check amounts ranging from $1 to $35,000.

The Unclaimed Monies Report is available here and is updated quarterly.

"{We know times are tough for people right now due to the COVID-19 public health emergency and we understand how every penny counts, especially to those who are trying their best to make ends meet,'' said Fanela Catapia, disbursements manager with the Department of Finance. "We encourage everyone to search through the list and determine if they are owed any money by the city.''

Payees have approximately one year after check issuance to claim their money. The last day to submit a claim for checks issued prior to April 1, 2020, is June 21. The deadline is approaching with funds for nearly 2,700 payments due to be reverted back to the city this fiscal year.

Since this time last year, the city has returned less than $135,000 to 39 recipients who were listed on the Unclaimed Monies Report, meaning only 20% of the unclaimed money was claimed. The average claim was $3,451. Due to the pandemic, last year's deadline was extended because of the shelter-in-place

order.

There is no charge to search the data or to file a claim. To submit a claim, print and complete the Request for Unclaimed Monies form and mail it to:

City of San Diego, Department of Finance

Unclaimed Monies Claim Processing

202 C St. -- Mail Station 7A

San Diego, CA 92101

Once a claim is verified, a replacement check will be issued in four to six weeks. Questions about unclaimed money may be submitted by email to

DoF@sandiego.gov or by calling 619-236-6310.