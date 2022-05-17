catholic diocese of san diego

Funeral Service Held Former San Diego Bishop Robert Brom

Robert Brom, who was 83 when he died at home on Monday, served as San Diego's bishop from 1990 until his retirement in 2013

By Eric S. Page

A funeral procession was former San Diego Bishop Robert Brom in Del Mar on May 17, 2022.
NBC 7

A funeral service is being held Tuesday for San Diego's long-time Bishop Robert Brom, who died last Monday at the age of 83.

The service for Brom, who served as San Diego's Bishop from 1990 until his retirement in 2013, was being held at Saint Thérèse of Carmel Church in Del Mar Heights following a procession of bishops and clergy.

Bishop Robert BromRoman Catholic Diocese of San Diego
Bishop Robert Brom

San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy presided over the mass with Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Orange County Bishop Kevin Vann and San Diego Auxiliary Bishops John Dolan and Ramon Bejarano and other priests of San Diego in attendance.

Brom and Mother Teresa. Photo courtesy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego.

"Bishop Brom was a pastor, teacher and servant leader of the Catholic community in San Diego and Imperial counties for 23 years," Bishop McElroy said at the time of Brom's passing. "He oversaw the building of many beautiful churches in our diocese, as well as the establishment of two magnificent high school campuses."

Brom came to San Diego after serving as the biship of Duluth, Minn., just a few hours away from where he was ordained, in Winona, Minn., and where he was born, in 1938, in Arcadia, Wisc.

According to McElroy, Brom spent his retirement years, among other pursuits, working with the prison ministry he began as the local diocese's bishop.

catholic diocese of san diegoRobert Brom
