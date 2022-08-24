Friend: El Cajon Man Accused of Murdering Wife, Mother of His 9 Kids Is a ‘Good Guy'

Shock and confusion are words one man used to describe his feelings over allegations that his friend — Abdulhannan Al Wari — shot and killed his wife while the couple’s nine children were home.

The shooting happened early Monday morning inside the couple's Soma Place home in El Cajon. Al Wari was scheduled to be arraigned for murder Wednesday but the hearing was pushed to Thursday so that an Arabic interpreter could be present.

Six years ago, the Al Wari family moved to the United States from war-torn Syria to have a better life, friends said. Al Wari is a co-signer who helps other refugees move to the U.S., according to friends.

The children, who range in age from 2 to 17, and are currently living with another Syrian family, under CPS supervision, officials said.

Rafid Albawai is a family friend and Syrian-refugee advocate in San Diego County. He’s known Al Wari for four years through their work together in the refugee community.

“They have nine kids,” Albawai said. “You know, in our culture that — when you know the man and the woman, they love each other, they make a lot of kids. They love each other, and this is really a shock.”

Albawai said since he has visited with the kids. Asked if they witnessed anything, he said the that kids were asleep.

“They love their mom, and they, like, very sad,” Albawai said.

Friends said Al Wari is a security guard, as well as an Uber and Lyft driver.

Those who know the couple personally told NBC 7 they were shocked by the killing and subsequent arrest. However, some neighbors said that — while they have seen the kids playing outside and that they appeared happy — they’ve also heard the couple arguing.

Al Wari is expected to be arraigned Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at East County Superior Court.