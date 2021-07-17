MLB

Four Shot Outside Nationals Ballpark, Stops Padres Game

Gunshots halt game between the Nationals and Padres in 6th inning in terrifying situation

By Derek Togerson and Aleah Jarin

Four people were shot outside the Nationals Park in Washington D.C. during a game between the Nationals and Padres Saturday night, D.C. police said.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, several gunshots rang out in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, near the third base gate, D.C. police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fans at the packed stadium started running for cover, some tipping over tables to create a place to hide. Padres players ran up into the stands to grab family members and friends, taking them onto the field, through the dugout and into the clubhouse.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres runs off the field with family after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Public Address announcer eventually got on the microphone and asked people to stay inside the ballpark, "for their safety." After several minutes the PA announcer said people could leave through the center and right field gates.

At last count four people had been shot and received treatment, D.C. police officials said.

According to Senior Law Enforcement Official Briefed Jonathan Dienst, the shooting is believed to be criminal in nature, not terror, not active shooter and not connected to the game.  

The two initial victims at the scene were taken to a hospital, Dienst said. The other two shooting victims associated with the incident, who self-transported to the hospital, were found at a local hospital a short time later.

 All victims have non-life threatening injuries, Dienst said. The investigation is preliminary and ongoing.    

The Washington Nationals announced the game was suspended and would continue on Sunday at 1:05 pm at Nationals Park (10:05 am San Diego time), then be followed by the regularly scheduled series finale.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

MLBshootingbaseballPadresWashington D.C.
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us