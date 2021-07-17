Four Shot Outside Nationals Ballpark, Stops Padres Game

Four people were shot outside the Nationals Park in Washington D.C. during a game between the Nationals and Padres Saturday night, D.C. police said.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, several gunshots rang out in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, near the third base gate, D.C. police said.

Fans at the packed stadium started running for cover, some tipping over tables to create a place to hide. Padres players ran up into the stands to grab family members and friends, taking them onto the field, through the dugout and into the clubhouse.

The Public Address announcer eventually got on the microphone and asked people to stay inside the ballpark, "for their safety." After several minutes the PA announcer said people could leave through the center and right field gates.

At last count four people had been shot and received treatment, D.C. police officials said.

According to Senior Law Enforcement Official Briefed Jonathan Dienst, the shooting is believed to be criminal in nature, not terror, not active shooter and not connected to the game.

The two initial victims at the scene were taken to a hospital, Dienst said. The other two shooting victims associated with the incident, who self-transported to the hospital, were found at a local hospital a short time later.

All victims have non-life threatening injuries, Dienst said. The investigation is preliminary and ongoing.

The Washington Nationals announced the game was suspended and would continue on Sunday at 1:05 pm at Nationals Park (10:05 am San Diego time), then be followed by the regularly scheduled series finale.

Tonight's game has been suspended due to an incident surrounding Nationals Park.



