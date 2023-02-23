Former SDSU Football Player Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A former San Diego State football player who was the subject of an investigation into a reported gang rape off-campus last year was arrested on child pornography charges.

Ewakiko Nowlin, 20, turned himself in to authorities and was booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony charge of possession of child pornography.

In Late 2021, Nowlin and four other university football players, including All-American punter Matt Araiza, were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl. The district attorney's office ultimately determined it would not file criminal charges against the players.

The former SDSU football players accused of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl will not face charges in the sexual assault.

During the DA's investigation into the gang rape, San Diego Police opened a separate investigation into Nowlin after finding child pornography in Nowlin's possession after serving multiple search warrants. The case was then turned over to investigators from the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

NBC 7 reached out to Ewakiko's lawyer and they told us they had no comment.

No other information was available.

