Former SDSO Deputy Accused of Sex Acts With Minors Arraigned

A San Diego County Sheriff's deputy accused of sexually molesting at least four minors pleaded not guilty Wednesday to nearly two dozen charges.

Former SDSO correctional deputy Jaylen Devon Fleer, 27, was arraigned on 18 felonies and two misdemeanor charges stemming from alleged communications or in-person meetings Fleer had with four minors, at least one who was under the age of 14, between March 27 and April 8, according to a criminal complaint.

Fleer would contact and attempt to meet with the minors for the purpose of sex, participate in illicit acts with the minors, and in some cases pander for purpose of prostitution, according to the criminal complaint.

A judge filed protective orders for three of the alleged victims in court on Wednesday.

The Chula Vista Police Department began investigating Fleer, a five-year veteran of the sheriff's department, on April 9 after two anonymous Crime Stoppers tips notified investigators of an "unidentified adult male suspect" who engaged in sex acts with an underage victim.

During their investigation, officers narrowed in on Fleer as the suspect in incidents involving at least three minor victims.

More than three months after their investigation began, on July 22, Fleer was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility where he is being held on $800,000 bail.

While CVPD determined the alleged crimes did not have any connection with Fleer's employment as a deputy, the sheriff's department at the time placed Fleer on administrative leave. He has since been removed from the department, SDSO confirmed on Wednesday.

"The Sheriff's Department takes allegations of illegal activity by its employees very seriously. We hold all our deputies to the highest standards and will hold deputies who violate the law accountable," SDSO said.

After the allegations, all peace officer authority was taken away from Fleer, SDSO said. His last assignment was at the San Diego Central Jail and he has not had any contact with the public since been placed on administrative leave.

If convicted on all charges, Fleer faces a maximum sentence of 18 years and four months in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29 for a readiness hearing.

The Chula Vista Police Department is continuing its investigation and asks anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.