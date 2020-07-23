San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

A San Diego Sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday on child molestation charges, the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) confirmed.

Jaylen Devon Fleer, 27, who was a correctional deputy at the San Diego Sheriff's Department, was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, CVPD said.

On April 9, the CVPD received two Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips regarding an "unidentified adult male suspect" who engaged in sex acts with an underage victim. Investigators were able to identify the suspect and also determine there were two additional underage victims.

Fleer is being held without bail and faces 15 charges including, luring a minor for sex, showing or sending harmful material to seduce a minor, and lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor.

The investigation determined the crimes committed by Fleer had no connection to his employment, CVPD said.

"The Chula Vista Police Department would like to recognize Crime Stoppers for their role in assisting investigators to identify Fleer," CVPD said.

Fleer's arraignment is scheduled for July 31 at the San Diego Superior court in Chula Vista.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.

No other information was available.

