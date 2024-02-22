Former San Diego State kicker Matt Araiza signs with Super Bowl champion Chiefs

Matt Araiza has signed an NFL contract with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Araiza's agency, JL Sports announced the signing Thursday on social media.

We are proud to announce that our client @matt_araiza has signed with the @Chiefs . We are grateful to Brett Veach, coach Reid and the @Chiefs organization for giving Matt this opportunity.



Matt has been to hell and back in the last 18 months. He has handled himself with grace — JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 22, 2024

The signing comes after no criminal charges were filed in a sexual assault investigation that involved numerous members of the San Diego State football team, the investigation initially derailed Araiza's NFL career.

In December, Araiza was dismissed from a lawsuit that alleged a 17-year-old girl was raped at an off-campus party while Araiza was at San Deigo State in October 2021 after an agreement was reached with the girl, identified as Jane Doe.

Doe dropped Araiza from the lawsuit filed in August 2022, while Araiza agreed to dismiss a defamation suit against Doe filed in July 2023.

The Buffalo Bills released Araiza, who the team selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft, on Aug. 27 that year, two days after the lawsuit was filed.

"I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the @Chiefs," Araiza said in a statement on social media. "I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career. I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support. I am excited to begin the next phase of my career with the Super Bowl Champs!"

Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend is a free agent, so it appears there might a position opening that could put Araiza on one of the NFL's marquee franchises.

Araiza was nicknamed the 'Punt God' while at San Diego State and honored as a consensus All-American in 2021.