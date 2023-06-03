Crime and Courts

Former San Diego Sheriff's Sgt. Accused of Trying to Meet Minors for Sex

By NBC 7 Staff and Amber Frias

NBC Universal, Inc.

Luis Rio worked at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for 25 years.

Now, the former sergeant is on the other side of the law — accused of trying to set up meetings for sex with underaged girls.

The Sheriff's Department began investigating last year after the vigilante group, "People vs. Preds," posted a video about Rios to their YouTube page.

In the video, you see a group member who was posing as a 15-year-old boy confront Rios outside a Mission Valley McDonalds. The video also shows an explicit exchange between the two before Rios drives off.

According to the group, they had been chatting with Rios online before setting up the meeting.

While Rios worked for the department for 25 years, he made made it as a sergeant for only one year. He was let go from the department last year when the allegations surfaced.

Rios is being held on a $125,000 bail, according to court documents.

