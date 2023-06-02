Neighbors say squatters have taken over several North Park homes.

Jessica Wagner lives in a North Park across the street from five vacant homes. Although she loves her neighborhood, she said lately she hasn’t felt very safe.

“Recently, it’s just a bunch of homeless people in the middle of the night coming and squatting in these homes,” Wagner said.

Neighbors in the community said several homes on their block have been taken over by squatters and are searching for a solution. Wagner said all five homes belong to Maker’s Church.

In the last two weeks, five complaints were filed in the Get It Done App involving squatting concerns from these homes, according to the city of San Diego. Some of the complaints describe five people doing drugs on the front porch, while others claim Maker’s Church has not properly secured the abandoned properties.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We have kids here, so it sucks because I think it can be a safety issue,” Madison Oberg said.

Oberg is staying at an Airbnb next to one of the vacant homes. She’s often had to park in front of the homes because parking is very limited, she said.

“Almost every single day I’ve been out there’s been trash around my car, under my car, it smells like urine, it smells really gross, these people are not very friendly. You walk by them, they give you glances, they’re yelling, they’re screaming,” Oberg said.

Wagner said she’s tried to reach out to the church but has been unable to talk with anyone.

“I would love to hear from the church. I would love to know what they plan on doing. What their bottom line is. What’s going on? I mean, you’re turning our neighborhood into a circus,” Wagner said.

NBC 7 has also reached out to Maker’s Church and is awaiting a response.