Supervisor Fletcher Drops Out of Senate Campaign, Seeks Treatment for Post Traumatic Stress

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced Sunday evening he is dropping his run for State Senate, electing instead to check into a treatment center this week for post traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse, according to a press release from his office.

“For many years, I have been suffering from devastating post traumatic stress associated with combat piled on top of intense childhood trauma that has been exacerbated by alcohol abuse. While I have shared some of these challenges publicly, they run much deeper than I have acknowledged. Outwardly, I have projected calm and composure. Internally, I have been waging a struggle that only those closest to me have seen; the detrimental impact on my relationships, mood, and inability to sleep.

“I have to seek help. With the recommendation of my therapist and the insistence of my wife, this week I will be checking into an extended inpatient treatment center for post traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse. I have no doubt I will not only make a full recovery, but will come back stronger, more connected and present. However, it is clear I need to focus on my health and my family and do not have the energy to simultaneously pursue a campaign for the State Senate.



“I am grateful to the full love and unconditional support of my wife, family and friends.”

During this time, Supervisor Fletcher will be on medical leave from the County of San Diego, but his office plans to continue serving constituents of the Fourth Supervisorial District.