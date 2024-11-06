For Levin and Gunderson, it all comes down to tonight for the 49th District

Rep. Mike Levin will watch election results roll in at the Hilton San Diego Del Mar, which is all set up and awaiting supporters. Republican challenger Matt Gunderson will watch the votes roll in up in San Juan Capistrano tonight.

The perennially purple 49th District is closely divided when it comes to registration – roughly a third Democratic, a third Republican and a third Independent. In early 2023, the GOP announced it would target the district as one of just a few dozen prime pick-up opportunities nationwide.

Both candidates made their final pitch to voters Tuesday afternoon after a bruising campaign that dominated the airwaves.

“It was about exposing the hypocrisy of Mike Levin's voting record and the walk he walks in Washington, D.C., versus the talk he talks about who he is when he comes home,” Gunderson said.

The scene at the Hilton San Diego Del Mar on Election Night. Photo by Shelby Bremer

“We're really just trying to fight through the noise and get things done for our community,” Levin said. “And the evidence is in the 30 bipartisan bills that we've had signed into law by both the former president and the current president.”

A major issue here is abortion rights as both candidates – and campaigns nationwide – look to sway a key demographic: suburban women.

“I firmly believe I'm the only pro-choice candidate in our race, because I actually believe that women should be making choices about their own reproductive decisions. My opponent says he's pro-choice, but I think he means that states should make the choice rather than women,” said Levin.

“I'm a pro-choice Republican. I believe abortion should be safe, legal and rare,” Gunderson said. “I think the playing field becomes more level when you've got two pro-choice candidates running and then you can have a conversation about some other issues.”

Some voters in Del Mar said abortion was their top issue this election cycle.

“I think the most important issue, I mean, personally, women's rights, choice,” said Jessica Decarlos. “To me that’s - as a nurse. There's certain things that can't be ignored.”

“For all women and women that I know have directly been impacted by experiences and have had unfortunate circumstances happen to them, it has been such a beautiful thing to have that option and choice and to not have that option be removed,” echoed Kim Segal.