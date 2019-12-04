6th Flu Death Reported in San Diego County: HHSA

Another person has died from complications with the flu, bringing this season’s total flu deaths to six, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

A 59-year-old woman from East County died on Nov. 23 from influenza B. She did not receive the flu vaccine according to her medical record, HHSA said, adding she also had underlying medical conditions.

“Influenza deaths are very unfortunate, but they do occur,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. “This death serves as a strong reminder of the importance of getting a flu shot.”

This week, Dec. 1 to 7, is National Influenza Vaccination Week and local health officials want to urge San Diegans to get vaccinated as flu cases increase.

Flu vaccination is especially important during the holiday season when people usually stay indoors and gather in large groups, HHSA said.

A total of 203 lab-confirmed flu cases were reported in San Diego last week, almost double the previous week’s 116 cases.

In total, 930 flu cases have been reported this season, more than double the 455 cases that were reported at the same time last year, the agency said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop.

Flu vaccination is especially important for people who are at a high risk of developing serious complications from influenza, such as those with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and people 65 years and older

To receive a flu shot, click here to find the best location near you.