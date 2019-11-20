Flu Cases More Than Doubled Compared to Last Year: County - NBC 7 San Diego
Flu Cases More Than Doubled Compared to Last Year: County

The County of San Diego reported nearly 2.5 times the number of flu cases this year, compared to last

By Elena Gomez

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Nearly 140 flu cases were reported last week in San Diego County, bringing the county’s flu totals up to more than 600 cases this season, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency. 

    To put these numbers in perspective, the County received nearly 250 flu cases at this time last year. This season’s numbers were nearly 2.5 times that amount.

    The County Health and Human Services Agency is recommending that people get vaccinated to avoid getting sick and getting others sick. The elderly, young children, pregnant women and people with comprised immune systems should especially get vaccinated, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

    Along with a vaccination, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people should wash hands often, use hand sanitizers, stay away from sick people and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

    Flu numbers were still below the baseline nationally, according to the CDC. Three people have died from the flu this year, according to the County. 

