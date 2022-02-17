Five Sailors Accused of Leaking Footage of F-35C Crash on USS Carl Vinson

Five sailors are facing charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for their alleged roles in the leak of footage showing an F-35C Lightning II crashing on the flight deck of USS Carl Vinson last month.

The accident happened during routine flight operations Jan. 24 in the South China Sea. The pilot and six sailors on board the carrier were injured, the U.S. Navy said.

#BREAKING A U.S. Navy spokesperson confirms that 5 sailors: 1 Senior Chief, 3 Chiefs and 1 Ensign are facing charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for the leak of this video. #NBC7 https://t.co/TmeovSk8iX — Bill Feather (@BFeatherSD) February 18, 2022

The sailors facing charges include a Senior Chief, three Chiefs and an officer, according to Navy spokesperson Cmdr. Zach Harrell.

The footage first appeared on social media in early February, and it was verified by the Navy last week.

“We are aware that there have been unauthorized releases of photo and video imagery of the F-35C Lightning II crash that occurred aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 24, in the South China Sea,” Cmdr. Harrell told NBC 7 on Feb. 7. “We remain grateful to the highly trained Sailors aboard USS Carl Vinson who immediately responded to ensure that the pilot was recovered from the water and all injured personnel were treated and cared for. There is an ongoing investigation into both the crash and the unauthorized release of the shipboard video footage.”

One video posted on Twitter shows the vantage points of two flight deck cameras. The first is a deck-level camera that shows the jet approaching and then bottoming out on the deck. Debris flies, the jet tilts upward on its nose and slides across the flight deck past the camera.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The second camera is positioned higher and shows a slightly wider view of the crash. Upon contact with the deck, fire engulfs the tail of the jet as it slides the length of the carrier, falls over the edge and splashes into the sea. Frantic radio communications can be heard in the background, and sailors can be seen rushing toward the end of the flight deck while others spray the deck down with hoses.

The second leaked video, posted on Instagram, appears to have been recorded on a phone or a hand-held camera from at or below the flight deck, on the side closest to the approaching jet. The video stops right as the jet moves out of frame, and just after the sound of impact and the emergence of a cloud of smoke.

Another photo posted to Twitter shows the fighter jet in the ocean following the crash with debris floating nearby.

On the day of the crash, the Navy said the pilot and two sailors were flown off the ship to a hospital in Manila, Philippines. Hours later Navy spokesperson Lt. Mark Langford told NBC 7 all three sailors were in stable condition.

The other four injured sailors were treated on the ship, Lt. Langford said.

USS Carl Vinson returned to San Diego from a months-long deployment on Valentine's Day. Before shipping off to the South China Sea, the carrier was given a $367 million retrofit so it could accommodate the F-35C Lightning II, which the Navy calls the world’s most advanced fighter jet.