First Day of Fall Semester for SDSU Students, Majority of Classes Being Held Online

Monday marks the first day of the fall semester for San Diego State University students and as expected, the majority of classes will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Returning to class will look dramatically different for students as they trade welcome back events and lecture halls for online instruction and limited in-person interactions. The majority of SDSU classes will be held online, minus about 200 classes that require in-person instruction.

Some students began to move back into campus earlier this month, with international students getting settled in from Aug. 6 to 8, followed by domestic students on Aug. 18. About 2,600 students moved into SDSU dormitories and facial coverings, social distancing and limited guests upon move-in were mandated.

One incoming freshman said it wasn’t the college move-in she imagined, but said she understands it’s for the best

“I expected parties,” Ariana Gokbas said, laughing. “The distancing kind of sucks but it’ll help me focus more so I guess that’s what God wanted.”

Last week, the university’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) voted to halt all in-person social gatherings in favor of virtual events in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The social moratorium was only imposed on IFC members. It does not influence the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), College Panhellenic Association (CPA), or the United Sorority and Fraternity Council (USFC).