SDSU's Move-In Day Looks Different This Year Due to Pandemic

It’s move-in day for many San Diego State University students and what many consider to be a momentous event in one’s life will look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students will begin to move in to SDSU dormitories from Tuesday through Friday with specific dates and check-in times assigned, the university said in a statement to its students online. International students already moved in from Aug. 6 to 8 and were required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Domestic students, however, are not required to self-quarantine. All students are expected to follow practices in the SDSU Pre-Arrival Guide, though.

To minimize the spread of the virus, only two family members or guests will be able to accompany each student during their move-in. They must be wearing a face mask and maintain social distancing with people outside of their household.

Other measures that have been taken to keep students and their guests safe from the pandemic include sanitation dispensers in building entrances, closure or occupancy limits in common areas, rigorous cleaning of communal areas and more.

While move-in days are typically associated with social gatherings, celebrations and exploration of university campuses, the pandemic is putting a pause to all of that in favor of virtual programs and events.

Parents of freshman are asked to attend an online meeting to discuss what they need to know about on-campus living. More information on that can be found here.

Most classes for the Fall semester will be held online but about 200 classes that require hands-on instructions will be held in person with safety measures in mind.

About 3,500 students are expected to move in.