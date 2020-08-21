Interfraternity Council at SDSU Bans In-Person Events For Fall Semester to Reduce Spread of COVID-19

Members of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) at San Diego State University voted to hold all events virtually to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The council voted and approved a social moratorium on Thursday saying all fraternity events should be held virtually, with no in-person interactions at the beginning of the fall semester.

"Given county guidance and COVID-19 case data indicating that additional cases within the community are likely, said Lee Abed, SDSU Interfraternity Council president, it became apparent that the social moratorium was needed," IFC said in an announcement.

The social moratorium is only imposed on the IFC and IFC members only. It does not influence the College Panhellenic Association (CPA), the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), or the United Sorority and Fraternity Council (USFC).

According to the school's website, the IFC includes 14 fraternities.

"The newly enacted social moratorium policy further specifies that fraternities may not host social events, formal or informal, at chapter facilities or in a satellite house. Chapters found in violation of these guidelines will be referred to the IFC Judicial Board for review," IFC said in its announcement.

SDSU will start the fall semester on Aug. 24. Most classes for the Fall semester will be held online but about 200 classes that require hands-on instructions will be held in person with safety measures in mind.

CORONAVIRUS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY: What You Need to Know: Latest Developments | Resources | How to Help | What Has Reopened? | Photos: Coronavirus Impact in SD