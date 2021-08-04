Forward Spread of Castle Fire Stopped; Evacuation Orders Lifted

Firefighters managed to contain a vegetation fire in Valley Center Wednesday that was extremely close to homes prompting evacuation orders for the area.

The Castle Fire is at Fry Lane off of Lilac Road and was stopped at three acres, officials said.

#CastleFire [Update] The forward rate of spread has been stopped at three acres. Firefighters will continue working to strengthen containment. Drive cautiously if in the area. pic.twitter.com/y53tbhj04J — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 4, 2021

Evacuation orders were issued for residents on Lilac Road and Robles Lane and an evacuation warning was issued for Old Castle Road but both orders were later lifted.

Watch Commander: #CastleFire [update] Firefighters have contained the fire. The evacuation order issued earlier has been lifted. Residents may repopulate the area. We thank the public for their patience and cooperation. #SDSOValleyCtr — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 4, 2021

Firefighters will continue working to strengthen the containment. Residents are advised to drive cautiously in the area.

Multiple agencies are on the scene including VCFPD, CALFIRE, San Pasqual Reservation fire, Pala fire, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

SkyRanger 7 was at the scene as a helicopter was seen making multiple water drops. Firefighters were on the ground seen trying to contain a couple of hot spots.

The fire was seen dangerously close to some homes.

#skyranger7 captured this water drop as @CALFIRESANDIEGO puts out the #CastleFire in Valley Center. This fire got dangerously close to homes. Evacuation order has been lifted.@nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/FjSaAFLtjZ — Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinNBC) August 4, 2021

No other information was available.

