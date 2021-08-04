Forward Spread of Castle Fire Stopped; Evacuation Orders Lifted

Firefighters managed to contain a vegetation fire in Valley Center Wednesday that was extremely close to homes prompting evacuation orders for the area.
The Castle Fire is at Fry Lane off of Lilac Road and was stopped at three acres, officials said.
Evacuation orders were issued for residents on Lilac Road and Robles Lane and an evacuation warning was issued for Old Castle Road but both orders were later lifted.
Firefighters will continue working to strengthen the containment. Residents are advised to drive cautiously in the area.
Multiple agencies are on the scene including VCFPD, CALFIRE, San Pasqual Reservation fire, Pala fire, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SkyRanger 7 was at the scene as a helicopter was seen making multiple water drops. Firefighters were on the ground seen trying to contain a couple of hot spots.
The fire was seen dangerously close to some homes.
No other information was available.
Local
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.