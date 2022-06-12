Firefighters Battling Brush Fire in Oceanside; Police Asking Residents to Evacuate

Oceanside Fire Department is battling a brush fire in Oceanside, just south of Camp Pendelton and police are asking residents to evacuate their homes "out of an abundance of caution."

The fire was reported at around 1 p.m. at the 800 block of W. Airport Road. No updated info on acreage has been released.

Oceanside police stated they are asking residents in the area to evacuate "out of an abundance of caution."

Residents on the 300 block of Shadowtree, on the 300 block of Rimhurst Court and all of Wala Drive are asked to evacuate and avoid the area.

An evacuation center has been set up at El Camino High School for residents in need, OP said.

The brush fire was reported just south of Camp Pendleton but there is currently no threat to personnel or structures and there are no evacuations, Camp Pendleton said.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is assisting @Oceanside_Fire with a vegetation fire northwest of Wala Drive in Oceanside. This is not a CAL FIRE incident; please follow @OceansidePD for official updates and search #WalaFire on Twitter for unofficial info. #WalaFire pic.twitter.com/PojhmNJaN6 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 12, 2022

No other information was available.

