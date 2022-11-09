Firefighters Battle Blaze at Pedicab Warehouse in East Village

Several residents were forced out of their homes early Wednesday following a fire at a pedicab warehouse, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

The blaze was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at an alley on the 1400 block of Market Street. There, flames burned quickly due to lithium batteries in the warehouse and prompted officials to evacuate the neighboring Potiker Senior Residents complex, SDFD Battalion Chief Banker said.

The warehouse was closed at the time and no injuries were reported in connection with the blaze. The senior housing complex sustained exterior damage in the fire.

It is unclear what started the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.