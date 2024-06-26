Firefighter tries to rescue cat on roof of burning San Diego house

Firefighters were working to save a cat from the roof of a burning house while at the same time putting out the flames in the South Bay on Wednesday.

Fire crews knocked down the main body of the fire about an hour after it started, displacing four adults and 15 pets, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire crews responded to report of a fire at a two-story home located at 2243 Conifer Ave. in the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego around 3:18 p.m., according to the SDFD.

Footage from SkyRanger7 showed thick and dark-colored smoke rushing through openings in the home, not far from where a slim black cat appeared to be walking on the roof.

A firefighter climbed onto the roof and reached for the small black cat, but it scurried down the other side of the roof.

One person who was living in the home exited safely but alerted firefighters about several cats inside, SDFD said. Some cats did not survive, according to SDFD Battalion Chief Chad Willenberg.

The home is an older home with a ballroom frame construction, allowing the fire to spread quickly through wall cavities and into the attic space, firefighters said. Many belongings were stored in the home, which made firefighting efforts difficult.

A total of 29 firefighting personnel were assigned to handle the incident.

Firefighters appeared to be punching holes in the roof in an attempt to save animals inside.