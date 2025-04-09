Encinitas' D Street beach access staircase closed for repairs

The City of Encinitas this week announced the closure of the D Street beach access staircase because it is unsafe.

The staircase located at 404 W D Street was immediately closed on Tuesday due to emergency structural concerns, the city said in a news release.



To ensure nobody tries to access the staircase, barricades will be installed to secure the area, the city said. No reopening date was given and the city said the area will remain closed until repairs can be made.

D Street is a common access point to the mile-long stretch of beach running below the bluffs from Moonlight Beach south to Swami’s Point. The city encouraged residents and visitors to use Moonlight Beach to access the area during the closure.

All other beach access points within the city are open but Encinitas did have an issue with another access points last year when a bluff collapse closed a trail to Beacon's Beach.

It was not clear if unstable bluffs had any effect on the structural issues of the D Street staircase.