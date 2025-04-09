Encinitas

Encinitas' D Street beach access staircase closed for repairs

All other beach access points within the city will remain open and available for public use.

By Clay Marshall

The D Street beach access staircase in Encinitas.
City of Encinitas

The City of Encinitas this week announced the closure of the D Street beach access staircase because it is unsafe.

The staircase located at 404 W D Street was immediately closed on Tuesday due to emergency structural concerns, the city said in a news release.

To ensure nobody tries to access the staircase, barricades will be installed to secure the area, the city said. No reopening date was given and the city said the area will remain closed until repairs can be made. 

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

D Street is a common access point to the mile-long stretch of beach running below the bluffs from Moonlight Beach south to Swami’s Point. The city encouraged residents and visitors to use Moonlight Beach to access the area during the closure.

All other beach access points within the city are open but Encinitas did have an issue with another access points last year when a bluff collapse closed a trail to Beacon's Beach.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It was not clear if unstable bluffs had any effect on the structural issues of the D Street staircase.

This article tagged under:

EncinitasCommunity
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us