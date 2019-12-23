Fire Guts Home in Leucadia 2 Days Before Christmas

A three-alarm fire tore through a home in Leucadia overnight, displacing the woman who lives there and gutting the home just two days before Christmas.

A decorative white Christmas tree stood on top of a house on Neptune Avenue marked by smoke and a caved-in, burned-out roof. The fire started around 10:30 Sunday night, according to Encinitas Fire Department Battalion Chief Jorge Sanchez.

Initially firefighters felt they had a handle on the fire. However, after an hour of fighting the flames, first responders were getting fatigued.

The situation was upgraded to a three-alarm fire. Eventually, nearly 40 firefighters responded to the blaze.

After two hours, first responders knocked the fire down and no other homes were seriously damaged.

One woman was displaced but she was able to get out of the burning home on her own according to Sanchez.

Fire investigators are working to find the origin or cause of the fire.