Forward Spread of Vegetation Fire Stopped on Camp Pendleton

Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire that prompted precautionary evacuations on Camp Pendleton, the base said Wednesday.

The base reported the fire at around 1:28 p.m. on the west side of De Luz Road. The base said the fire is moving east. By 2:18 p.m. the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

FIRE UPDATE: forward progress of the fire has stopped. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) September 30, 2020

The Camp Pendleton Fire District is at the scene with assistance from Cal Fire. There was a potential threat to structures and a precautionary evacuation did take place, according to the base.

No details released on how many acres the vegetation fire burned.

FIRE NOTIFICATION: there is a vegetation fire on the West side of De Luz Road moving East. CPFD has employed assets to stop the spread. Potential threat to structures and smoke will be visible. Precautionary evacuation of the area is taking place. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/lGimPiJNCP — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) September 30, 2020

No other information was available.

