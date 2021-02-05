Fire at Golden Hill Home Sends 1 to Hospital, Displaces 1

A blaze at a Golden Hill home Friday morning displaced one resident and left one person hospitalized with smoke inhalation injuries.

The fire was reported shortly after 9:40 a.m. at a single-story home on C Street near 28th Street, north of state Route 94, said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Alan Platt, who lives next door, said he smelled the fire first.

He "looked out the bathroom window and it was completely engulfed in black smoke across our building," Platt said.

He went outside to find his neighbor attempting to put out flames with a garden hose. Within minutes of his 911 call, firefighters were on scene, Platt said.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, Munoz said. Crews searched the residence, but found that no one was inside.

"Flames were coming out both sides of the building within five minutes," Platt said. "When [crews] showed up, it was pouring out the side. It was really bad."

In less than 10 minutes, Platt said crews had flames under control. They remained on scene to temper flames and mop up.

Munoz said medics took one person to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. No other information was provided.

The American Red Cross was called in to help one resident arrange for temporary lodging, Munoz said.

Platt said the building appeared to be gutted from the inside. It was not immediately clear how much damage was done.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.