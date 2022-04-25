Fiesta Old Town – Old Town Cinco de Mayo

Saturday, April 30th, 2022 10am-10pm Sunday, May 1st, 2022 10am-6pm

Celebrating its 40th year, the annual Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo, presented by Estrella Jalisco, returns for a weekend of free music, food, and culture on Saturday, April 30thfrom 10am-10pm and Sunday, May 1stfrom 10am-6pm.Old Town will be transformed into the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in California, featuring a bustling mercado filled with artisan makers, vibrant décor, dozens of dining options, craft margaritas, a lively cantina garden, and live performances throughout the weekend. In 2022, the triumph return of the crowd-favorite Lucha Libre wrestling ring will have attendees cheering masked luchadores from the sidelines (or from the Lucha Cantina!).This weekend celebration is also the perfect time to explore the ‘Historic Heart’ of San Diego with visits to museums and historical sites of California’s first settlement. Spanning seven blocks, this community celebration features lanes of mini-tiendas (shops), where visitors can peruse rows of colorful textiles, fine artwork and traditional crafts made by local artists.

Throughout the Fiesta, restaurants and food vendors will be dishing out delicious food and drink with specials running through the weekend. Featuring a wide variety of restaurants and street food vendors, Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo is truly a feast for the senses with world-famous margaritas, ice cold cervezas, handmade tortillas, delicious Mexican food, and creative menus filled with the flavors of Fiesta. In 2022, the Café Coyote Stage returns boasting a stacked lineup that promises to have attendees dancing throughout the weekend featuring live music, local bands, mariachis, ballet folk lorico, flamenco, and more. The entertainment extends through the mercado with street performances, lucha libre wrestling, and roaming mariachis to create the most immersive Fiesta experience North of the border

For more information CLICK HERE!