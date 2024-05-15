2 affordable housing projects near rail stations could be coming to Oceanside

More affordable housing could soon be coming to Oceanside. There's a new plan to build more than 500 apartments near two rail stations.

“We’re very strategic about where we want to put any type of housing or any type of development, but we really want to make sure that there’s good proximity to public transportation,” Sean Donaghy, CEO of North County Transit District, said.

The largest development would be at Melrose Drive Station. This site is 2.516 acres and would hold 420 units, which would include a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

Other amenities would include a neighborhood park, pedestrian walkway, transit-dedicated parking spaces and enhanced station waiting areas.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“As we’ve seen sort of growth in North County that we want to really bring affordable housing more to the forefront, in addition to some of the retail component and other housing pieces to sort of fit into all of our transit properties,” Donaghy said.

The second proposed site is the rail station at Rancho del Oro. The site is 2.14 acres and would hold 98 units, which would include a mix of loft, one-, and two-bedroom units.

Retail, bicycle and cyclist improvements, and two busy bays will also be included in that area.

“The economic piece is a big deal, and it starts with housing,” Donaghy said. “The goal, I think, not only for Oceanside, but the community at large, really North County, is sort of how do we really get these jobs to grow within the county? And the only way we can do that and hold those costs and make sure that things are affordable for our residents is provide sort of these housing units.”

Amanda Mata said she has applied for affordable housing before but was denied. She told NBC 7 the project sounds like a good addition to the area, but she hopes it will be both affordable and accessible to those who need it.

“As long as they let people in that want to have a second chance that are doing better, that are rehabilitated, then yeah, everything will be great,” Mata said.

If both project proposals get the green light, NCTD will begin a land lease negotiation with the developers for each location.

NCTD estimates that, if all goes as planned, construction could begin in 2027 and take up to three years.