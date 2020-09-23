FBI Offers $10K Reward to Find Owner of San Diego Porn Website

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a hefty reward for tips that lead to the arrest of the owner of a San Diego-based porn website, Girls Do Porn, who is accused of producing child pornography and sex trafficking of a minor.

Michael Pratt, 37, is wanted under a federal arrest warrant issued on Nov. 6, 2019, in U.S. District Court, Southern District of California after he reportedly fled San Diego for New Zealand.

His whereabouts are unknown but the FBI believes he has reason to visit New Zealand, Australia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Singapore, Japan, Chile, Croatia, and France. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides tips that lead to his arrest.

A federal indictment filed on Nov. 6, 2019, said Pratt and five others coerced women -- some as young as 17 -- to fly to San Diego to star in pornographic videos.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion; Production of Child Pornography; Sex Trafficking of a Minor and by Force, Fraud and Coercion; Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion; Criminal Forfeiture.

According to the FBI, he and his co-conspirators posted advertisements for clothed modeling jobs on the internet and when young women responded, would tell them that they would pay between $3,000 to $5,000 for a video shoot.

"To persuade the women to participate, Pratt and his co-conspirators allegedly convinced the women they would remain anonymous, that their videos would be provided to private collectors on DVD, and would not be posted on the Internet," the FBI said on a wanted poster with Pratt's photograph at the top.

Pratt is also accused of using other women to convince hesitant girls that the videos would not be posted online.

In June 2016, 22 women filed a lawsuit against the men and the website alleging the men lured them to San Diego with promises of fast cash under the guise that the videos would never appear online and would only be sold to private collectors in Australia, New Zealand, and elsewhere.

At the time, an attorney representing Girls Do Porn in the civil case told a judge there was “overwhelming evidence” that all of the clients featured in videos were adults who chose to work with a legitimate business.

Just before Pratt was set to testify, he went missing. His attorney at the time, Daniel Kaplan, dismissed any notion that his client intentionally fled the country.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with the trial,” Kaplan said outside the courtroom. “The trial date was uncertain for a number of months and the case has been going on for three years. People still have their lives to lead, including the defendants.”