Car Accident Kills 1 in Clairemont, Road Closures

Police responded to a car accident that killed one man in Clairemont Wednesday.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Genesse Avenue and Chateau Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 73-year-old man was driving his Tesla SUV northbound on Genesse Avenue and approached a green light at the Chateau Drive intersection, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said.

Another man, 57, was driving his Lexus southbound on Genesse Avenue. He attempted to turn left onto Chateau Drive on a red traffic arrow, and drove into the Tesla's path.

The driver of the Lexus was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, Martinez said.

The Tesla hopped the curb and ended up partially in the yard of resident Bonnie Alexander.

Alexander was in the side yard when she heard a loud explosive noise. When she went outside, the driver of the Tesla was alive and trying to get out of the car, she said.

Alexander said she helped him get his bearings and then checked on the driver of the silver car in the middle of the road. She said she saw the driver take his last breath.

“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had to replace our brick wall. It’s traumatic, I’ve been crying, watching the gentleman take his last breath," she said.

Alexander stayed and tried to direct traffic, but she said people were speeding through, running over the debris.

Northbound traffic on Gennesse Avenue was blocked between Mt. Herbert Avenue and Sauk Avenue, according to SDPD. Police advised drivers in the area to find alternative routes.

Traffic Division Officers responded to the scene to investigate, Martinez added.

CHP data obtained by NBC 7 shows there have been at least 19 collisions at or immediately near the intersection between January 1, 2006 and December 31, 2018.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.