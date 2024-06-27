3 motorcyclists dead in crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton, All southbound lanes closed

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton are closed early Thursday due to a crash that killed three people, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. just south of Las Pulgas Road. A jeep swerved and hit the guardrail and became disabled in the southbound lanes. Then a Mercedes van hit the Jeep and overturned, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber. This caused a chain reaction crash where then four motorcyclists crashed into the van.

Three of the four motorcyclists died at the scene, Gerber said.

"Traffic is backed up until Orange County. We are asking everyone to avoid the area if they can," Officer Gerber said.

All lanes of southbound I-5 were closed and traffic was being diverted off at Las Pulgas Road. A SigAlert was issued.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

SB I-5 south of Las Pulgas road, all lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 27, 2024

No other information was available.

