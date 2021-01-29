Farmers Insurance Open Plays on Through Weird Weather

The Farmers Insurance Open surprisingly got through the entire 2nd round on Friday. I say surprising because they were having a hail of a day out there.

Torrey Pines golf course got pounded with serious rain, hail and howling winds that caused some delays and much lower scores than Thursday’s opening round. The South Course had one of its highest scoring days in the history of the tournament.

Pros Play Through Wind, Rain and Hail During Round 2 of 2021 Farmers Insurance Open

2017 Farmers Insurance Open champ Jon Rahm found a way to turn in a nice round. He's 8-under par, tied with five other players for 2nd place. Among that group is Adam Scott, who looked like he was going to shoot a round in the mid-60’s before the conditions got rough. The Aussie still shot a 69 and offered a bit of perspective on what it was like when the gusts arrived.

Victor Hovland somehow figured out how to tame the course and the elements. He birdied his final hole for a 65 on the incredibly difficult South Course to get to 9-under for the tournament.

At the very end of the day the sky cleared up, so Phil Mickelson had a chance to stay alive. He needed two straight birdies to make the cut on the number at 1-under par when players were pulled off the course for safety reasons. When he went back out he dropped birdie putts on 17 and 18.

Lefty will play the weekend but has a lot of ground to make up on what's expected to be a much nicer Saturday and Sunday. Former Aztec Xander Schauffele also made the cut at -2.