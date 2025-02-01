Family sues San Diego County, deputies after man dies in custody

The family of a man who died last year shortly after being taken into custody by San Diego County sheriff's deputies is suing the county and several law enforcement officers involved in his arrest.

Abdul Kamara, 29, died shortly after his March 3 arrest in Cardiff, which happened not long after other police officers took him to a hospital "due to concerns about his health and mental well-being," according to the complaint filed Thursday in federal court.

Kamara left the hospital on his own and sheriff's deputies later found him about a mile away from the hospital, where he was seen crawling around a parking lot off Birmingham Drive with no shirt or shoes.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The lawsuit alleges Kamara should have been returned to the hospital, but deputies instead took him to the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

While in a patrol car, Kamara struck his head against the interior of the car, cutting his face. Deputies then took the handcuffed Kamara out of the car and sat him down on a bench outside the jail.

The sheriff's department said in a statement released shortly after Kamara's death that he "stood up and then began kicking and flailing against deputies trying to control him," leading them to place him in a WRAP restraint device, which restricts a person's movement.

Ever since a 2022 state audit showed San Diego County jails had one of the highest rates of in-custody deaths in the state, several lawsuits have been filed and pressure has increased on new Sheriff Kelly Martinez. NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports on Dec. 9, 2024.

After paramedics arrived, Kamara began experiencing a medical emergency, fell unconscious and stopped breathing, the department said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The lawsuit alleges Kamara was "cooperative and complied with deputy's instructions," but stated he tried to stand up and fell to the ground.

While the WRAP device was being placed on him, the lawsuit alleges Kamara "was restrained by the body weight" of six deputies over the course of around seven minutes.

Afterward, the lawsuit states, Kamara should have been positioned upright or allowed to stand "to facilitate breathing and monitoring," but Kamara was instead left lying on the ground.

The lawsuit states hospital staff had informed deputies that Kamara was "paranoid, delusional, and unable to care for his own safety" and that they wanted him returned to the hospital for further evaluation.

"Instead of receiving the medical care he desperately needed, Abdul died hours later at the jail," the lawsuit states.

Prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against the deputies involved.

At a news conference held last month in front of the Vista Detention Facility, Kamara's family members said they had received few answers regarding what happened and that sheriff's officials have refused to release any video footage depicting the arrest.

Kamara moved to San Diego County about two months before his death to attend the Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad.

His family originally hails from Sierra Leone and said they fled their home country to escape civil war.

Kamara's mother, Fredrika Nabbie, said at the news conference, "I brought my son here from Africa 15 years ago for safety."

Pointing to a picture of her son, Nabbie said, "This handsome man here was killed by police. I have no answer from them why they killed my son."

NBC 7 has reached out to the San Diego Sheriff's Department for a comment on the suit and was told that it doesn't comment on pending litigation.