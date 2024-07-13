San Diego County jails will start screenings for drugs, contraband. Some say it's not enough

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez announced on Thursday an intensified screening process for everyone entering San Diego area detention facilities.

When the new screening process is implemented, all jail employees and contractors will be subject to random screenings for drugs and contraband.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is not revealing exactly how people and their belongings will be screened but say it will be random and will involve a drug-sniffing K-9.

The change comes after years of being recommended by the San Diego Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I feel like we are turning a page with our relationship with the Sheriff’s Department. This is a good sign they are listening, they are paying attention to our recommendations,” CLERB Chairperson MaryAnne Pintar said.

Families of people who have died while in custody of law enforcement held a rally on Saturday asking for more to be done.

“I pray that it’s steps to getting to what I want and that’s deputies being scanned for lethal drugs,” Sabrina Weddle, said.

Sabrina Weddle is the brother of Saxon Rodriguez.

“Saxon died here at this building, San Diego County Jail July 20, 2021,” Weddle said.

Sheriff Martinez told NBC 7 there are staffing challenges preventing around-the-clock screenings.

“Right now, I don’t have the staff to do this full time 24/7 at every entrance point at seven facilities so we are going to start it out. I think randomized screening keeps people off guard, so they are never sure if they are going to encounter the screening,” Sheriff Martinez said.

Sheriff Martinez said that the policy will be implemented sometime in July. Martinez said in the interest of transparency, the contraband found will be part of the public record.