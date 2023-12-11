Familiar San Diego (non-incumbent) candidates running for office in 2024

In 2024, there will be elections for 6 of 9 San Diego City Council seats, 3 of 5 San Diego County Board of Supervisors seats, a mayoral race and several contests to represent San Diego in both Washington D.C. and Sacramento.

The deadline to file papers to run for office in 2024 has passed, and there are three Republican men - Kevin Faulconer, Bill Wells and Carl DeMaio, who have all announced that they want a shot at a different office than the ones they previously held.

On the national stage, Representatives Darrell Issa, Mike Levin, Scott Peters, Juan Vargas and Sara Jacobs are all up for re-election and have opposition, but it's Jacobs,the newest member to San Diego's congressional delegation, who is being challenged by a familiar face. Mayor of El Cajon Bill Wells, a Republican, says he wants a shot at the seat.

"I believe that if you believe in what you're doing, if it's not just self-promotion, but if you're really trying to fight the fight for ideological reasons then at some point you have to get in there and say, 'I'm going to get in there and mix it up and do what I can to push the ball forward," Wells said when he announced his candidacy in March.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Over at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Nora Vargas, Joel Anderson and Terra Lawson-Remer are all up for re-election. The Board retained its Democratic majority after Monica Montgomery-Steppe won the special election to fill the vacant District 4 seat, but now former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is hoping to change that. He is hoping to oust incumbent Lawson-Remer in District 3 - a district that had been dominated by Republicans for years.

On the state level, former San Diego City Councilmember and conservative radio talk show host Carl DeMaio announced he's making a run for the 75th Assembly District - a race with no incumbent since Assemblymember Marie Waldron is termed out. DeMaio has recently run unsuccessfully for San Diego Mayor and Congress, but he believes this time the outcome will be different in a district with a Republican stronghold.

"I'm running for California State Assembly to give voice to the voiceless, to bring a new energy to the fight, to fix our state's problems and to try to challenge a broken system," DeMaio said.

To see the full list of candidates who filed with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters click here.

And for a full list of candidates running in San Diego city elections click here.