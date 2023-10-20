Explosion at a house in Tijuana leaves at least 2 dead

An explosion caused by a possible gas leak Friday morning in Las Cumbres destroyed a house in Tijuana, leaving at least two dead.

At around 6:35 a.m. a house in Privada Sierra Vizcaíno collapsed, leaving the inhabitants of the house trapped under the rubble, according to authorities.

Rafael Carrillo Venegas, director of the Tijuana Fire Department, confirmed that two people died in the explosion, one of them was identified as an adult male, but so far, the identity of the second victim is unknown.

Rescue teams along with a canine unit are searching for more possible victims.

In addition to the collapse of the house, a fence collapsed at a nearby house and the windows of the houses across the street were broken.

There is no ongoing danger to nearby neighbors, reported Carrillo Venegas.

It is unknown what caused the explosion, but they suspect that it may have been an accumulation of gas.

Recommendations to prevent gas explosions in Tijuana:

These types of explosions occur primarily during the early morning or night when people are asleep. Therefore, it is recommended to turn off the gas supply at night. Check installations and make sure they have the right hoses.