Drivers in the South Bay can expect some traffic heading south on Interstate 5 due to a major car crash that happened early Thursday morning.

Four vehicles were involved in a car crash that led to a full lane closure at around 3 a.m. NBC 7 is trying to confirm if there are any injuries. Lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.

SB I-5 just north of SR-54, all lanes blocked due to traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 5, 2023