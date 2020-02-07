Everyone Crowned King and Queen at ‘Night to Shine’ Prom in Poway

It was an evening of celebration for the special needs community at the “Night to Shine” prom Friday in Poway.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and is held all over the country.

“It’s the most exciting time of the year,” said prom attendee Stephen Bean.

The 2020 prom was held at Trinity Church in Poway. Trinity Church Pastor Todd Corrigan told NBC 7 the event holds a special place in his heart because his 9-year-old son is on the autism spectrum.

“We believe it’s about legacy and creating lasting change in the world that’s inclusive,” Pastor said.

There were also Night to Shine proms held in Vista and Grantville.