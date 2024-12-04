Escondido short-term rental owners oppose restriction proposal

On Tuesday, short-term rental owners and an attorney who represents some of them gathered in Escondido in front of city hall for a news conference about potential changes to rules governing STR’s in that North County City.

“I’m proud to stand here with property owners with families with concerned citizens here in Escondido against the city of Escondido’s proposed 500-foot restriction on short-term rentals,” attorney Jack Fernandes said.

Critics say the city is looking to ban short-term rentals from operating within that distance from schools and they say that doesn’t solve any problems, it only creates more.

Putting restrictions on where they can operate hurts everyday people, according to the property owners.

“It’s going to hurt hardworking American people in the city of Escondido,” said Mo Rashid, who owns a STR.

Some critics also argue the restrictions would hurt the city

“STR’s bring in tourism dollars, they account for 15% of Escondido’s tax revenue," Fernandes said. "They create jobs and they strengthen our local economy."

There are 181 short-term rentals registered within Escondido’s city limits, according to a staff report released by the city of Escondido.

Escondido's assistant director of communications, Teresa M. Collins, sent the following statement to NBC 7:

“City staff has reviewed the costs and benefits of running a Short-Term Rental Pilot program and recommends approving an ordinance that will create a registration process and inspection fees for short-term rentals. This recommendation was brought before the planning commission and economic development subcommittee on multiple occasions for public comment, and the draft ordinance was created. The draft ordinance will be discussed and voted on at tomorrow’s city council meeting. This gives an opportunity for the subcommittee members to report out on their recommendations and for all councilmembers to hear public comments and consider the proposed ordinance. This will be the first reading of the ordinance; if approved, a second reading is required before it is fully adopted."