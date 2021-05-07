Escondido PD Seeks Help Finding Missing Teen

The Escondido Police Department is asking for help to find a teenage boy who left his home in the middle of the night Thursday and hasn't been seen.

Police believe 14-year-old Alexander Clark, who goes by the name Timothy, got into a vehicle and took off from his home in northeast Escondido at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, Escondido police said. The car was described as a red four-door sedan.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was not clear if Clark was with anyone else.

Clark is diagnosed with high functioning autism and has no history of running away, according to police. His brother told NBC 7 that he had not taken his medication.

Clark was wearing jeans, a jacket and was carrying a black backpack when he left home, police said. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts was asked to call Escondido police at (760) 839-4722.