Residents shocked to learn hundreds of ADUs proposed in Encanto

San Diego's plan to ease the housing crisis with accessory dwelling units (ADUs) might be backfiring in Encanto. Neighbors are upset after finding out more than 200 ADUs are planned for 20 properties in the area. Dozens are planned for just one lot.

Multi-story buildings proposed with dozens of units is how the nickname “granny flats” evolved to “granny towers.”

Xuchi Eggleton, an Encanto resident for more than 40 years, first found out about the ADUs coming to her neighborhood last month. Her neighbors told her 33 units were on the way to one lot at Brooklyn Avenue and 68th Street.

“When you think about 33 on one lot that would house one house, it just seems like kind of unbelievable because most people don't think about ADUs in terms of like a massive apartment complex, essentially,” Eggleton said.

After some digging on the city’s website, she learned about 20 properties in Encanto alone have proposals to house more than 200 ADUs.

"In all the years that I've lived here, I have seen this neighborhood constantly getting the short end of everything, like community resources, infrastructure or any sort of economic incentive to bring sidewalks for any sort of beautification,” she said. “Should I be surprised that a Black, brown and economically disadvantaged community is not getting a fair representation?”

On Tuesday, Councilman Henry Foster III brought forth a motion that aims to ultimately remove the city’s ADU Density Bonus Program.

“I think the goal was to address affordable housing, to bring the cost of housing down,” he said. “And I think we are seeing a very adverse effect.”

Foster said forcing dozens of housing units onto a single-family lot raises major fire safety, parking and infrastructure concerns, adding that the area isn't "zoned for that."

"I can't even figure out how anyone would want to live long term in that setting," Margarat Nee, who lives in Encanto, said. "They're crammed together. They don't provide parking. They don't provide basic safety features that you have to provide when you build apartments, and that's the loophole that we have a problem with."

Foster's motion passed through council, and it is now on to the city to decide if it’ll remove the program. The council is asking the city to make a decision within 60 days.

In a statement response, Dave Rolland, city deputy director of communications, pushed back on the council’s motion:

“On Tuesday, the City Council asked the City Planning Department to bring forward a repeal of the highly successful ADU Density Bonus Program as part of their response to an issue that was completely unrelated to that program, even after the City Attorney advised them that they were violating the Brown Act. Given that, this City has been recognized as a model for how to produce more homes that everyday residents can afford. The mayor is disappointed in the Council’s action. We are exploring options for how to respond.”

Encanto neighbors say they’re all for ADUs — just not like this.

“Right now, the word is ‘unlimited’ for the bonus ADUs,” Eggleton said. “It just seems like it's a free for all for building here, and so what I want to happen next is for that free for all to stop.”

Foster agreed.

“I stand with my community when they take issue with concentration of poverty,” he said. “I understand that. I agree with it, and so we just need to make sure we are building balanced communities.”

NBC 7 has reached out to Source Group Realty, one of the property managers, and are still waiting to hear back.